Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
55563895_thumbnail

Former Mets Superstar Matt Harvey heads to 10 Day IL with 11 games left in season

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Well….there are 11 games left for the Royals, and Matt Harvey is on the 10 day IL.  His ERA is over 11, and he also looked terrible in 2019. Have we finally reached the end, with a meaningless inning of middle relief on a Tuesday night. A cautious...

Tweets