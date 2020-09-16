New York Mets
Here is the Mets 2021 Spring Training Schedule
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
Hey, are you looking to get on a plane, stay in a hotel and then be around a bunch of strangers….IN FLORIDA????…..well leave your mask at home and look forward to METS SPRING TRAINING 2021! It’s a roughly 30 game schedule that follows a 60 game...
RT @WFAN660: Does Steve Cohen still have hurdles to overcome to buy the Mets? In the words of @JoelSherman1 on @MandMWFAN: "I would be very surprised if Steve Cohen doesn't become the owner of this team." https://t.co/mBxEXQwhkXBeat Writer / Columnist
Oakland's Jake Diekman has a perfect 0.00 ERA over 16 innings so far this season. There has only been one player since Expansion in 1961 to have 20+ innings in a season an a 0.00 ERA: Tyler Olson for the 2017 Indians in exactly 20 IP. Would be a cool footnote.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @TheAthletic: "I remember looking in the stands and seeing people hugging and crying and kissing each other." From @TimBritton: https://t.co/NOdIFU7NID #SportsChangeUs https://t.co/AKeR0vxhqs https://t.co/UCLVRA3N08Beat Writer / Columnist
Phillies lineup tonight vs. Mets: 1. McCutchen 7 2. Harper DH 3. Bohm 3 4. Gregorius 6 5. Segura 5 6. Knapp 2 7. Kingery 4 8. Haseley 9 9. Quinn 8 Wheeler SP Leading Off starts at 6p on @SportsRadioWIP.TV / Radio Personality
Most pitches clocked at 99.0+ mph by a starting pitcher this season: JACOB deGROM: 134 Sixto Sanchez: 57 Dustin May: 46 #Mets #LGM @Mets @MetsmerizedJoeDBlogger / Podcaster
RT @DeeshaThosar: Mets 2021 spring training dates: Feb. 17, pitchers and catchers report to Port St. Lucie Feb. 22, position players report to camp Feb. 27, Grapefruit League opener vs. Marlins at Clover Park (if it’s still called that in 2021) March 28, final exhibition game @ MarlinsNewspaper / Magazine
