New York Mets

Mets Merized
MMO Fan Shot: An Open Letter to Steve Cohen

by: Fan Shots Mets Merized Online 3m

Fan Shot by Roger CormierDear Steven,Congratulations on your recent purchase. I know you are going to break my heart. You are a Major League Baseball owner now, and that is what they do to Maj

