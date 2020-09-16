Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

North Jersey
55576222_thumbnail

Philadelphia Phillies announce Wednesday lineup vs. NY Mets

by: John Connolly, NorthJersey.com North Jersey 3m

Jacob deGrom (4-1, 1.67) will start for the Mets, while his former teammate Zack Wheeler (4-0, 2.47) will go for the Phillies.

Tweets