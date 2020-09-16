New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
9/16/20 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3m
If there was ever a loss that epitomized the 2020 New York Mets (21-27), it was last night’s 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies (24-23). The Mets got mediocre starting pitching from Rick P…
Tweets
-
RT @RichCimini: If you’re going to use material from reporters who actually attended the press conference and asked the questions, kindly credit the source. It’s the right thing to do. https://t.co/BDOMvvkrBMTV / Radio Personality
-
David Wright just said on @SNYtv that the angriest he’s ever been in a game was TC taking him out so that he DIDN’T get hit by a pitch bc he didn’t want one of his teammates getting hit instead. In case you needed a “David Wright is the Best” reminder, there ya go. #MyCaptainMisc
-
RT @JustinCToscano: Most of us would be lying if we said we didn't enjoy now being able to grab a beer or a soda and watch a ballgame on TV. It's conflicting, though. Human beings are risking their health for our entertainment. You can feel both ways. A column from me: https://t.co/SKjC9c6nZ9Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The fading Mets try to stay afloat against the Phillies, as Jacob deGrom faces off against ex-Met Zack Wheeler. Come chat about it with us. https://t.co/U1v5MHmVVnBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets at #Phillies, (J.deGrom vs Z.Wheeler) 7:05 pm ET, B-R Game Stat Sheet: https://t.co/DlLyDIGBGo #getreadyMisc
-
In Buffalo, I felt like a college freshman again, writing with a small desk lamp. Cool setup there. Really enjoyed it. https://t.co/ML9KZobrn7Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets