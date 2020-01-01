Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Game Chatter: Jacob deGrom vs Zack Wheeler (9/16/20)

by: Other Mets 360 41s

Two fine pitchers going against two good offenses. At least on paper.

    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 1m
    Jacob deGrom allowed three earned runs in the bottom of the second inning. He did not receive much help from his defense, but still uncharacteristic to have that kind of traffic on the bases. 3-0, Phillies
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Rich MacLeod @richmacleod 2m
    In the last couple days, most Mets fans gave up on postseason hopes but still had deGrom’s chase for a 3rd straight Cy Young to look forward to. And now we’re watching that get flushed down the drain, too.
    Blogger / Podcaster
    MetsAvenue @MetsAvenue 2m
    The inning from hell comes to an end after a strike him out/ pick him off. Jake allowed 3 ER that inning, which is extremely out of character. Have to get the bats going and pick him up #LGM
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Wayne Randazzo @WayneRandazzo 2m
    Jacob deGrom didn't strike a batter out the first time through the order. It's the first time all season that he has gone fully through a lineup at any point in a game without recording a K. Very unusual to see the ball in play that much against him.
    TV / Radio Personality
    MetsAvenue @MetsAvenue 3m
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 3m
    Inning over, but damage inflicted as DeGrom's ERA has jumped to 2.09.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
