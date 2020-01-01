New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Game Chatter: Jacob deGrom vs Zack Wheeler (9/16/20)
by: Other — Mets 360 41s
Two fine pitchers going against two good offenses. At least on paper.
Tweets
-
Jacob deGrom allowed three earned runs in the bottom of the second inning. He did not receive much help from his defense, but still uncharacteristic to have that kind of traffic on the bases. 3-0, PhilliesBeat Writer / Columnist
-
In the last couple days, most Mets fans gave up on postseason hopes but still had deGrom’s chase for a 3rd straight Cy Young to look forward to. And now we’re watching that get flushed down the drain, too.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The inning from hell comes to an end after a strike him out/ pick him off. Jake allowed 3 ER that inning, which is extremely out of character. Have to get the bats going and pick him up #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jacob deGrom didn't strike a batter out the first time through the order. It's the first time all season that he has gone fully through a lineup at any point in a game without recording a K. Very unusual to see the ball in play that much against him.TV / Radio Personality
-
The inning from hell comes to an end after a strike him out/ pick him off. Jake allowed 3 ER that inning, which is extremely out of character. Have to get the bats going and pick him up #LHMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Inning over, but damage inflicted as DeGrom's ERA has jumped to 2.09.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets