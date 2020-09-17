New York Mets
Jacob deGrom leaves start after only 40 pitches with apparent issue - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2m
It was one of his worst starts in years, and now Mets fans are holding their breath.
RT @orangebluething: The Mets 2020 Spring Training schedule was announced today. Do you think fans will be allowed at the ballpark come February 27th?Super Fan
RT @HDMHApparel: Those organizations interested in custom designed Unis and more, please email info@hdmhapparel.com. #HDMH https://t.co/ss7AGVJGbKPlayer
And for all the accountants out there, Wacha's long relief appearance counts the same as a start toward his incentives this season.Michael Wacha average start length this year: four innings. Michael Wacha innings of relief tonight: four innings.Beat Writer / Columnist
Michael Wacha average start length this year: four innings. Michael Wacha innings of relief tonight: four innings.Beat Writer / Columnist
Michael Wacha allowed a run — on a homer — over four innings. He struck out three and did not walk anyone. He deserves credit for a solid outing in relief of Jacob deGrom. He kept the Mets in the game. Mets trail, 4-3Beat Writer / Columnist
STARTS OF AT LEAST 7 IP THIS SEASON Zack Wheeler -- 4 All Mets -- 3Beat Writer / Columnist
