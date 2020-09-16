Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
55584275_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom struggles, exits Mets game with apparent injury

by: Mike Puma New York Post 3m

PHILADELPHIA – Jacob deGrom’s bid for a Cy Young award three-peat took a double hit Wednesday night. First, the Mets ace – with some shaky defense as a chief culprit – allowed three runs

Tweets