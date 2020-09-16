Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

North Jersey
55584405_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom removed from Mets game vs. Phillies after two innings due to hamstring spasm

by: Justin Toscano, NorthJersey.com North Jersey 4m

In the midst of a desperate playoff push, the Mets saw Jacob deGrom leave their game against the Phillies because of a spasm in his hamstring.

Tweets