New York Mets

Mets' Jacob DeGrom Exits vs. Phillies with Apparent Injury

by: Timothy Rapp Bleacher Report 54s

An already-tough 2020 season has just gotten worse for the New York Mets . Superstar pitcher Jacob deGrom exited Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies after two innings with a right hamstring spasm, according to SNY's broadcast ...

