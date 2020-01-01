Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

deGrom departs with hamstring spasm

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 56s

Mets ace Jacob deGrom departed Wednesday’s game in Philadelphia after two innings due to a right hamstring spasm, the team announced. The Mets did not reveal his prognosis for the rest of this season. Uncharacteristically imperfect from the start,...

