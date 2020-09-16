Do Not Sell My Personal Information

DeGrom Leaves With Hamstring Injury, Mets Edge Phillies

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 48s

Jacob deGrom exited early from a rare rough outing because of a right hamstring spasm, but the New York Mets rallied to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 on Wednesday night.

