MLB roundup: Dodgers first to clinch playoff spot - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 5m
Will Smith drove in three runs and AJ Pollock and Chris Taylor hit solo homers Wednesday afternoon as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres 7-5 in the rubber match of a three-game series, in the process becoming the first...
