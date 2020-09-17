New York Mets
Why are GKR suddenly wearing suits? WHAT DOES IT MEAN?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 13s
Scully, look at this! Yes Mulder, that’s Keith, Ron and Gary. They do the Mets games. Look what they are wearing Scully. I think they look very nice. Why are they wearing suits Scully? I don’t follow Mulder. You seem extra crazy today. Scully, all...
#ThankYouSandy (this doesn't even include Alonso!) A shame that Conforto and then Nimmo are about to get expensive, followed by Smith. That's life.The @Mets feature five of the National League’s top-25 hitters in wRC+ this season: Michael Conforto: 3rd (171) Dominic Smith: 4th (169) Jeff McNeil: 17th (145) Brandon Nimmo: 18th (143) J.D. Davis: 23rd (131) @Metsmerized #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedJoeDBlogger / Podcaster
RT @stephapstein: Amid the best season of his career and the hardest of his life, Dom Smith decided to speak out. “The most difficult part is to see people still don't care. ... Being a Black man in America, it's not easy." Inside the words that got baseball's attention: https://t.co/iAL2fVWL2zBeat Writer / Columnist
I feel bad for Jed Lowrie. The guy has some sort of degenerative, career-ending physical injury that will be with him forever. I don't see why everyone needs to chase him or the Mets around for answers. It is what it is.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @XTownRivalsWQAQ: Psst... We're back. Season 2 of Crosstown Rivals starts today! Join @Jacob_Resnick and @Joe_LoGrippo at our new time, Thursdays from 2-3 p.m., on @WQAQradio for all things #Mets and #Yankees! 📻: https://t.co/MMP5CBYgyA https://t.co/W2miMF6MQ3Beat Writer / Columnist
Everything we know about Jacob deGrom’s injury: https://t.co/Z8p5WZsPNMBeat Writer / Columnist
