Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2020-09-17-at-9.05.23-am

Why are GKR suddenly wearing suits? WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 13s

Scully, look at this! Yes Mulder, that’s Keith, Ron and Gary.  They do the Mets games. Look what they are wearing Scully. I think they look very nice. Why are they wearing suits Scully? I don’t follow Mulder.  You seem extra crazy today. Scully, all...

Tweets