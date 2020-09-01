Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
55598976_thumbnail

The Case for Tom Seaver As the Most Terrific Right-Handed Pitcher Ever

by: Stephen Hanks Mets Merized Online 1m

Until the breaking news alert flashed on my cell phone in the early evening of Wednesday, September 2, 2020, I hadn’t cried over Tom Seaver for 43 years. That time was also on a Wednesday—June

Tweets