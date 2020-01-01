New York Mets
Mets’ Sale To Steve Cohen Is Biggest in MLB History
by: Craig Edwards — FanGraphs 4m
How the Wilpons bought and sold the Mets over the last 40 years, and what Steve Cohen might bring for the future.
-
