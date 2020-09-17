Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Super Positive Mets Game Notes!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Only positive things today! Edwin Díaz is 2-1 with four saves, a 1.71 ERA (four earned runs/21.0 innings) with 11 walks and 45 strikeouts…Since August 1, Díaz owns a 0.96 ERA (two earned runs/18.2 innings) with 40 strikeouts…His 45 strikeouts are...

