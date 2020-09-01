Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
55039591_thumbnail

MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Phillies, 7:05 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 30s

Thursday, September 17, 2020 • 7:05 p.m.Citizens Bank Park • Philadelphia, PARHP Seth Lugo (2-3, 2.63) vs. RHP Aaron Nola (5-3, 2.40)SNY • MLBN • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMFor a go

Tweets