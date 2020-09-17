Do Not Sell My Personal Information

9/17/20 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 6m

Last night certainly had disaster potential for the New York Mets (22-27). Jacob deGrom was off early and left after two innings with a hamstring spasm, putting the Mets in an early hole, but solid…

