New York Mets

Mets Merized
Steven Matz Will Start Friday, David Peterson On Saturday

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 3m

Mets manager Luis Rojas announced on WFAN this afternoon that Steven Matz will start on Friday against the Braves and David Peterson will start on Saturday.Matz was on the injured list with le

