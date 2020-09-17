New York Mets
Brandon Nimmo’s blast in ninth propels Mets to big win over Phillies
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 29s
PHILADELPHIA — The yelling from the Mets dugout echoed through the empty ballpark as Brandon Nimmo sped around the bases. All night the Mets had scraped and clawed following a disastrous Seth Lugo
RT @JustinCToscano: Brandon Nimmo said the Mets had a common mindset throughout tonight's game: "All we have left to do is fight. There's no other choice."Blogger / Podcaster
RT @TimBritton: Nimmo on his home run: "Yeah, I did take a second there. It was not normal me. I saw it going and was like, 'Oh my gosh, that just happened.'"Blogger / Podcaster
This is low key insanely cocky and I LOVE itThe No. 1 overall pick learning about life in the NFL... https://t.co/Wg2MFjsBEFMisc
Atta boy, Howie! Can’t forget Nimmo 😄😄As I was saying, are Conforto, McNeil, Smith, Alonso and Nimmo the five best homegrown offensive players the Mets have ever produced on the same team at the same time?Blogger / Podcaster
“Just really proud of this team," Nimmo said. "Had a lot of times when we could’ve just given up and said, ‘Well, oh well,’ and accept it. And nobody did." The Mets are very much alive after consecutive comeback Ws. https://t.co/n5NhAShJjjBeat Writer / Columnist
"They didn't give in" The Mets fought back for their second straight comeback win over the Phillies https://t.co/LEhGdkoSnaTV / Radio Network
