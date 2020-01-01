Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Fox Sports
55615990_thumbnail

Bryce Harper hits two home runs, but Phillies come up short vs. Mets, 10-6

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 2m

The Philadelphia Phillies got two home runs from Bryce Harper, but fall to the New York Mets, 10-6. Brandon Nimmo hit a home run and drove in three RBI's on the might.

Tweets