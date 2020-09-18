New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ thrilling win shows MLB expanded playoffs here to stay
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 3m
It’s going to work. Major League Baseball is going to keep the 16-team postseason that emanated from the pandemic shutdown, and you’re going to like it. Don’t believe me? Then tell me you
Tweets
-
RT @Buster_ESPN: Podcast https://t.co/x0kyDpOWRu @PerezEd talks NL MVP and the question of whether Freeman and Betts have caught Tatis, Jr.; the most dangerous NL wildcard team; Cashman/Mets. And @jasonbenetti talks White Sox, AL MVP, Tim Anderson.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets' thrilling win shows MLB expanded playoffs here to stay https://t.co/haT9fyAwuhBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JustinCToscano: Brandon Nimmo said the Mets had a common mindset throughout tonight's game: "All we have left to do is fight. There's no other choice."Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TimBritton: Nimmo on his home run: "Yeah, I did take a second there. It was not normal me. I saw it going and was like, 'Oh my gosh, that just happened.'"Blogger / Podcaster
-
This is low key insanely cocky and I LOVE itThe No. 1 overall pick learning about life in the NFL... https://t.co/Wg2MFjsBEFMisc
-
Atta boy, Howie! Can’t forget Nimmo 😄😄As I was saying, are Conforto, McNeil, Smith, Alonso and Nimmo the five best homegrown offensive players the Mets have ever produced on the same team at the same time?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets