New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Steven Matz returns to rotation in big start vs. Braves
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 3m
PHILADELPHIA — The forgotten man from the Mets’ original rotation this season will return Friday. It’s been a year to forget for Steven Matz — who sputtered early, got demoted to the bullpen
Tweets
-
That's two nice wins in a row. But don't start your playoff party planning yet. https://t.co/TdVVED1FUDBlogger / Podcaster
-
Steven Matz returns to rotation in big start vs. Braves https://t.co/CUUDNsdBMrBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Buster_ESPN: Podcast https://t.co/x0kyDpOWRu @PerezEd talks NL MVP and the question of whether Freeman and Betts have caught Tatis, Jr.; the most dangerous NL wildcard team; Cashman/Mets. And @jasonbenetti talks White Sox, AL MVP, Tim Anderson.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets' thrilling win shows MLB expanded playoffs here to stay https://t.co/haT9fyAwuhBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JustinCToscano: Brandon Nimmo said the Mets had a common mindset throughout tonight's game: "All we have left to do is fight. There's no other choice."Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TimBritton: Nimmo on his home run: "Yeah, I did take a second there. It was not normal me. I saw it going and was like, 'Oh my gosh, that just happened.'"Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets