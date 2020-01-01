New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB roundup: Yanks make homer history in series sweep - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 46s
Brett Gardner, DJ LeMahieu, and Luke Voit homered in a span of three pitches in the fourth inning, and the New York Yankees became the seventh team in baseball history to homer five times in an inning during a 10-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays...
Tweets
-
That's two nice wins in a row. But don't start your playoff party planning yet. https://t.co/TdVVED1FUDBlogger / Podcaster
-
Steven Matz returns to rotation in big start vs. Braves https://t.co/CUUDNsdBMrBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Buster_ESPN: Podcast https://t.co/x0kyDpOWRu @PerezEd talks NL MVP and the question of whether Freeman and Betts have caught Tatis, Jr.; the most dangerous NL wildcard team; Cashman/Mets. And @jasonbenetti talks White Sox, AL MVP, Tim Anderson.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets' thrilling win shows MLB expanded playoffs here to stay https://t.co/haT9fyAwuhBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JustinCToscano: Brandon Nimmo said the Mets had a common mindset throughout tonight's game: "All we have left to do is fight. There's no other choice."Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TimBritton: Nimmo on his home run: "Yeah, I did take a second there. It was not normal me. I saw it going and was like, 'Oh my gosh, that just happened.'"Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets