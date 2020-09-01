Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
55621029_thumbnail

WATCH: Twins’ Josh Donaldson ejected ... after hitting a home run vs. White Sox - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 5m

Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson hit his fifth home run of the season in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

Tweets