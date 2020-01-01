Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Score
55622792_thumbnail

Full Count: 2020 postseason will put major premium on pitching depth

by: Jonah Birenbaum The Score 4m

Full Count is theScore's weekly baseball notebook.Pitching depth has been more critical than ever in 2020, a uniquely taxing season due in part to its unusually condensed schedule, and that depth will continue to play an immense role in each team's...

Tweets