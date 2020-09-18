New York Mets
Mets Morning News for September 18, 2020
Your Friday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
The Mets drafted just two big leaguers in the 2014 draft. Fortunately, one of them was Michael Conforto. https://t.co/yFuW994gJvBlogger / Podcaster
happy birthday to my former co-editor, forever friend, and the one who won't hesitate to screenshot my instagram story and call me out like this. 🧡💙 you!@mnioannou nice to see you suffering through this game tonight too. https://t.co/75Aak2kb0wBlogger / Podcaster
Do the Mets even get a ticker tape parade or is it just a big Zoom call this year?Blogger / Podcaster
Jacob deGrom and Seth Lugo combine for a 22.09 ERA (plus 12 hits in 3 2/3 IP) over two games and #Mets win both. Go figure.Beat Writer / Columnist
When you remove the label, the partisanship, and the propaganda, the vast majority of Americans agree with the principles of Democratic Socialism. Thank you @CornelWestCornell West got Tucker Carlson aboard with Democratic Socialism. 😹 https://t.co/srpAlsw4JhBlogger / Podcaster
🏃 Mets Wild Card Watch 🏃 1.5 games back, 10 to play. https://t.co/vnIYtgTolsTV / Radio Network
