New York Mets

Mets Merized
Seth Lugo Struggles in Suboptimal Start

by: Jordan Baron Mets Merized Online 1m

Stellar Mets reliever Seth Lugo got the start on Thursday evening, and was immediately tackled by an impressive Philadelphia Phillies offense.Lugo went 1 2/3 innings and gave up six earned run

