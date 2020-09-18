Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
55626123_thumbnail

Mets new owners plan to make team be great again!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

All of this has happened before and will happen again. 40 years ago, the Mets had new ownership and gave Mets fans new hope. 40 years later the Mets will have new ownership and Mets fans will have renewed hope. #mets #metstwitter pic.twitter.com/N0KwK

Tweets