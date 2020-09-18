New York Mets
Mets new owners plan to make team be great again!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4m
All of this has happened before and will happen again. 40 years ago, the Mets had new ownership and gave Mets fans new hope. 40 years later the Mets will have new ownership and Mets fans will have renewed hope. #mets #metstwitter pic.twitter.com/N0KwK
