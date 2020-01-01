New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
This Week in Mets Quotes: Manfred says Cohen’s Mets purchase is good for the game, deGrom on injury
by: Joe Sokolowski — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m
Lots of interesting, funny, idiotic, and insightful things were said by the Mets—and about them—recently. Here are some of our favorites.
Tweets
-
RT @martinonyc: The Web of the Game. My choice for best piece of baseball writing ever. Smokey Joe Wood to Ron Darling and Frank Viola. https://t.co/IX6wLQ5cKNMinors
-
Michael Conforto has 63 hits. Only six #Mets have recorded more hits within the team’s first 50 games of a season: José Reyes: 70 (‘11) Lance Johnson: 70 (‘96) Mazzilli: 68 (‘79) Reyes: 65 (‘07) Cleon Jones: 65 (‘69) Wright: 64 (‘14) Derek Bell: 64 (‘00) #LGM @MetsmerizedJoeDBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MeekPhill_: Remember when Andy Martino criticized fans for having a lack of empathy towards players yet he’s continuing to shame a player for opting out of a season because his mother was ill? https://t.co/ZvOCXMmAho https://t.co/o8h927q9ZvBeat Writer / Columnist
-
speculation based on hearsay that conveniently fits the team’s and it’s minions’ narrative since Cespedes opted-out. I’d expect nothing less..Yoenis Cespedes' opt-out resulted from his belief that the Mets were manipulating his contract incentives and his frustration at only being used as a DH (via @martinonyc) https://t.co/B3steCz8MV https://t.co/AdHIa4obWCBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Yoenis Cespedes' opt-out resulted from his belief that the Mets were manipulating his contract incentives and his frustration at only being used as a DH (via @martinonyc) https://t.co/B3steCz8MVTV / Radio Network
-
- More Mets Tweets