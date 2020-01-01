New York Mets
Report: Mets' Yoenis Cespedes Opted Out Because He Didn't Want to Play DH
by: Timothy Rapp — Bleacher Report 33s
New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes reportedly opted out of the 2020 MLB season in part because he wasn't happy with the idea of being the team's designated hitter...
Dominic Smith last night invoked the ‘99 Mets, who rallied late to get into the playoffs, as a reason for this team to believe. Nice to hear players such as Smith and Pete Alonso who have a sense of history about the franchise.Beat Writer / Columnist
New Post: These Two Mets Relievers Have Quietly Kept Mets Afloat https://t.co/0WDasB0EPh #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
Going into the season, the #Mets had the toughest on paper, if I recall. With that said, they have underachieved to this point, schedule and injuries notwithstanding.@michaelgbaron Gotta think the Mets had one of the hardest Schedules this year. No break, even the 10 game stretch against the marlins, they proved they weren’t no slouchBlogger / Podcaster
The #Mets sit 1.5 games out of a wild card spot with 10 games to go. Per Fangraphs, they have a 27.5% chance of making the playoffs. They have a brutal next 6 games on this homestand against the #Braves and #Rays. So, we will see.Blogger / Podcaster
Brodie Van Wagenen is scheduled to speak to reporters at 3 p.m. @AlbaneseLaura will have updates on that and other Mets goings-on today as they begin a big series against the Braves.Beat Writer / Columnist
