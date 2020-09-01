New York Mets
These Two Mets Relievers Have Quietly Kept Mets Afloat
by: Marshall Field — Mets Merized Online 5m
In any sport, a good team is usually defined by its superstars. The player(s) who get all the press, notoriety and endorsements are the faces of their respective franchises. Tickets are sold (in n
Dominic Smith last night invoked the ‘99 Mets, who rallied late to get into the playoffs, as a reason for this team to believe. Nice to hear players such as Smith and Pete Alonso who have a sense of history about the franchise.Beat Writer / Columnist
New Post: These Two Mets Relievers Have Quietly Kept Mets Afloat https://t.co/0WDasB0EPh #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
Going into the season, the #Mets had the toughest on paper, if I recall. With that said, they have underachieved to this point, schedule and injuries notwithstanding.@michaelgbaron Gotta think the Mets had one of the hardest Schedules this year. No break, even the 10 game stretch against the marlins, they proved they weren’t no slouchBlogger / Podcaster
The #Mets sit 1.5 games out of a wild card spot with 10 games to go. Per Fangraphs, they have a 27.5% chance of making the playoffs. They have a brutal next 6 games on this homestand against the #Braves and #Rays. So, we will see.Blogger / Podcaster
Brodie Van Wagenen is scheduled to speak to reporters at 3 p.m. @AlbaneseLaura will have updates on that and other Mets goings-on today as they begin a big series against the Braves.Beat Writer / Columnist
