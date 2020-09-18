New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen says he has not yet had talks with new owner Steve Cohen | Newsday
by: Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura Updated September 18, 2020 5:37 PM — Newsday 4m
Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said he hasn’t spoken to incoming billionaire owner Steve Cohen since last winter, but that he’s not concerned that the shift in management might cost him his j
Tweets
-
RT @brettkurland: So proud to see this comment from our @Cronkite_ASU students, published by @ThePrincetonRev: "Students are quick to brag that @ASU has “one of the best journalism schools in the nation.” We also have some of the best #journalism students in the nation! https://t.co/rrI3M4LE2ABeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @FreestyleChulo: A wild night and a memorable moment as a Mets fan. Being there in person was a beautiful experience https://t.co/jAFxVK8kDSBlogger / Podcaster
-
This isn’t to bash the Mets, who needed a long man. It’s more to applaud Luis Guillorme.What more could Luis Guillorme have done with his opportunity this season?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NewsdaySports: Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen says he has not yet had talks with new owner Steve Cohen: https://t.co/jvqLK0K3Ws | @AlbaneseLaura https://t.co/f7MP4pVmegBeat Writer / Columnist
-
At this point, Luis Guillorme deserves to be on a team that will value his abilities & give him consistent playing time. He's earned it. #Mets #LGMIn dire need of pitching depth, the Mets optioned .347-hitting Luis Guillorme, whom Todd Frazier has mostly marginalized, to their alternate site. Franklyn Kilome is up to the active roster.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen says he has not yet had talks with new owner Steve Cohen: https://t.co/jvqLK0K3Ws | @AlbaneseLauraBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets