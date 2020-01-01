New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Van Wagenen not focusing on role post-sale
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 1m
Last offseason, when billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen entered exclusive negotiations to buy the Mets for the first time, he met with general manager Brodie Van Wagenen for what the latter called “top line” conversations about the future of...
Tweets
-
RT @AlbaneseLaura: Mets option Giullorme + Conforto stuff + Betances stuff (I'm a whiz at marketing my own articles) https://t.co/ONeNONRE6jBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SlangsOnSports: I think Asdrúbal Cabrera speaks for all of us right now... Taking any extra rest we can get.Blogger / Podcaster
-
⚾️ BASEBALL!! ⚾️ #LGM💙🧡 P.S. I believe Joey’s suggesting a tag-team effort to take down Atlanta.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Just saw that Luis Guillorme was optioned. Not like he’s running a 143 wRC+ or anything. On the plus side for him, there aren’t enough days left to burn the option year and he’ll still be credited with a full year of service. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
AND WE ARE UNDERWAY IN THE BIG 🍎! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Braves at #Mets, (M.Fried vs S.Matz) 7:10 pm ET, B-R Game Stat Sheet: https://t.co/dRWAQbIoCe #playballMisc
- More Mets Tweets