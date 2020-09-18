New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
As Steve Cohen Closes In on Mets, Discrimination Claims Cast a Shadow
by: Matthew Goldstein — NY Times 1m
As M.L.B. owners consider whether to approve Cohen as the new owner of the club, several complaints filed by women at his company loom as potential sticking points.
Tweets
-
RT @AlbaneseLaura: Mets option Giullorme + Conforto stuff + Betances stuff (I'm a whiz at marketing my own articles) https://t.co/ONeNONRE6jBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SlangsOnSports: I think Asdrúbal Cabrera speaks for all of us right now... Taking any extra rest we can get.Blogger / Podcaster
-
⚾️ BASEBALL!! ⚾️ #LGM💙🧡 P.S. I believe Joey’s suggesting a tag-team effort to take down Atlanta.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Just saw that Luis Guillorme was optioned. Not like he’s running a 143 wRC+ or anything. On the plus side for him, there aren’t enough days left to burn the option year and he’ll still be credited with a full year of service. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
AND WE ARE UNDERWAY IN THE BIG 🍎! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Braves at #Mets, (M.Fried vs S.Matz) 7:10 pm ET, B-R Game Stat Sheet: https://t.co/dRWAQbIoCe #playballMisc
- More Mets Tweets