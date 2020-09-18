Game Chatter: Max Fried vs Steven Matz (9/18/20)

by:
Other
—
Mets 360
1m
We’re at crunch time and we’re hoping our starting pitcher can give us four good innings. And we have no idea which relievers have anything to give today. Good times!
Forgot your password?
This feature requires a SportSpyder PRO account.
We notice you're running ad-blocking software. Please consider
supporting us by disabling ad blocking for SportSpyder, or sign
up for a free trial of our ad-free
SportSpyder Pro service.
- or -
Sign into your existing account.
Forgot your password?
Are you sure?