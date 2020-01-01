Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
55644256_thumbnail

Frazier throws 1-2-3 frame -- with a K!

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1m

Todd Frazier’s most famous pitching performance will always be the title game of the 1998 Little League World Series. But Friday's is at least a distant second. Tabbed to make his first career pitching appearance in the ninth inning of a 15-2...

Tweets