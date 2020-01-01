Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Braves pummel Mets, 15-2, behind Ozzie Albies two home runs and three RBI

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 5m

The Atlanta Braves took it to the New York Mets and won convincingly, 15-2. Ozzie Albies had two home runs and three RBI. Marcell Ozuna added a home run and three RBI of his own in the win.

