Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Rising Apple

Mets: Declaring a winner in the Tug McGraw for John Stearns trade

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 22s

Although the New York Mets landed four-time All-Star catcher John Stearns in the deal for Tug McGraw, the Philadelphia Phillies may have been the real winn...

Tweets