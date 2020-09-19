New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
COMPLETE FAILURE: Steve Cohen should fire everyone in this photo Day 1
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 13s
That’s it. Clean house. all rage this morning. THE METS ARE NOT GOING TO MAKE AN 8 TEAM PLAYOFF. Why did the Mets not even try last night to stay in the chase. This is a tweet from me after the first inning. Matz clearly had nothing. Time is...
Tweets
-
ICYMI in Mets Land: A rough loss, Matz struggles again, and Van Wagenen talks about pending sale to Cohen https://t.co/FAD2ls0zlTTV / Radio Network
-
https://t.co/l0jZssNsi5 If Steve Cohen gains control of the #Mets and decides to replace Van Wagenen, a case why the first call should be to Theo Epstein to see if he would run baseball operations. #CubsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Woke up this morning and the first thing I thought about was Ruthkanda. I hate this.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Theo Epstein would be perfect for Steve Cohen's Mets: Sherman https://t.co/WKn1wqMAULBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SheaUpperDeck: @JustinCToscano @Metstradamus Have the GM as his former agent.Blogger / Podcaster
-
New York Mets: 2020 has been a rough year for Steven Matz https://t.co/6YY47Oq2wuBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets