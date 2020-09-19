Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Hey MLB you know you’re promoting your own sport being a joke, right?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Hey MLB, check out this cool clip I saw on MLB’s Social Media Accounts! 🚨 Todd Frazier knuckleball strikeout 🚨 pic.twitter.com/kgnSu4u8YO — MLB (@MLB) September 19, 2020 So, several problems here MLB. 1. Clearly that’s not a strike. But hahaha...

