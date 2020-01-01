by:
Andres Chavez
—
Empire Sports Media
6m
Steven Matz was given a new opportunity to enter the New York Mets' rotation, but he allowed six runs and eight hits in just 2.2 innings
Forgot your password?
This feature requires a SportSpyder PRO account.
We notice you're running ad-blocking software. Please consider
supporting us by disabling ad blocking for SportSpyder, or sign
up for a free trial of our ad-free
SportSpyder Pro service.
- or -
Sign into your existing account.
Forgot your password?
Are you sure?