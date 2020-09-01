New York Mets
MLB magic numbers, schedules: Wild Card Series matchups if playoffs began today | Athletics latest to clinch (9/19/20) - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 4m
Here are the magic numbers, remaining schedules and tiebreakers for teams contending for spots in the expanded 2020 MLB playoffs, plus a look at who would be playing whom if the Wild Card Series began today.
RT @MdotAtherley: Over under on when he’s gonna get fired? Because I know they are not paying him all that money to learn ALL season.... haha https://t.co/n6TJ78pBLPBlogger / Podcaster
Steven Matz’s curveball in 2019 vs. 2020: xwOBA: .236 (2019) .360 (2020) Average exit velocity: 86.2 mph (2019) 92.8 mph (2020) Whiff%: 26.6 (2019) 18.4 (2020) Hard hit rate: 25.4 (2019) 61.5 (2020) Line drive%: 16.4 (2019) 38.5 (2020) #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
Source: Rockies promoting RHP AJ Ramos, a former All-Star who last pitched in the majors on May 26, 2018, shortly before undergoing major shoulder surgery.Blogger / Podcaster
Ok boomerMy son killing it on the drums. IMG_3221.movBlogger / Podcaster
My new “been in quarantine too long” stupidity is getting into elevators and always pressing the button of the floor I’m currently on.Blogger / Podcaster
Rojas also put in a ton of time at the minor league level as a manager, has major league coaching experience & has built strong rapports with many of the club’s young players. A 60-game season is WAY too small of a sample size to judge a manager - even more so in 2020. #MetsLuis Rojas took the reins of a well-stocked ballclub with high expectations an unprecedented offseason, injuries, and opt-outs ensued - oh, and a COVID delay - and things went awry but folks are ready to write him off after *checks notes* less than a third of a season? wildBlogger / Podcaster
