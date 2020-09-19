Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Sports Media 101

9/19/20 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 44s

The fat lady isn’t singing yet but she does appear to be warming up to sing the New York Mets’ (23-28) swan song. Steven Matz was torched early as the Mets got crushed by the Atlanta Braves (30-21) in a 15-2 loss. The Mets desperately need to bounce...

Tweets