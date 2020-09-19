New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
9/19/20 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 44s
The fat lady isn’t singing yet but she does appear to be warming up to sing the New York Mets’ (23-28) swan song. Steven Matz was torched early as the Mets got crushed by the Atlanta Braves (30-21) in a 15-2 loss. The Mets desperately need to bounce...
Tweets
-
Jacob deGrom says he's healthy and plans to start Monday: https://t.co/oR0R4lFzK4 | @AnthonyRieberBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsmerizedJoeD: @DeeshaThosar I'm sorry, nothing against Frazier the player, but Frazier the person is a real dick.Blogger / Podcaster
-
David Peterson takes the mound as the Mets look to get back on track against the Braves https://t.co/xAPpCtekNtTV / Radio Network
-
After pitching the cleanest inning of the night, Todd Frazier got a text from Mickey Callaway. Frazier responded: “Listen, I’d been trying to get you to do this for two years when we’re either up big or down big." On the "thrill" for Frazier: https://t.co/54lMDgwLEQBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Metsmerized: We want to thank all our Amazin' Readers and Followers for their incredible support! We were hacked yesterday and our site was down for most of the day as a result. Thank you for your patience while we restored everything back to normal. Mets Fans Are The Best!!! 💛💙 #LGM https://t.co/fDvstlq5iqBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Metsmerized: We want to thank all our Amazin' Readers and Followers for their incredible support! We were hacked yesterday and our site was down for most of the day as a result. Thank you for your patience while we restored everything back to normal. Mets Fans Are The Best!!! 💛💙 #LGM https://t.co/fDvstlq5iqBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets