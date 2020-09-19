Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
55659948_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom says he's healthy and plans to start Monday | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber Updated September 19, 2020 5:35 PM Newsday 1m

Jacob deGrom threw a bullpen session on Saturday and declared himself fit to start on Monday against the Rays. DeGrom, who is 4-1 with a 2.09 ERA in 10 outings, left his last start on Wednesday after

Tweets