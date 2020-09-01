New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Link to Mets360 - Game Chatter: Ian Anderson vs David Peterson (9/19/20)
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2m
Click here for today's Mets360 Game Chatter .
Tweets
-
After an early strikeout, Robinson Chirinos is now hitting .113 this season. He has two hits since the Mets acquired him — the last coming on Sept. 5. That said, Luis Rojas has praised the way Chirinos calls and controls a game, and works with the pitchers.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Ken_Rosenthal: Tonight’s bow tie, for Braves at Mets at 7:07 pm ET on FOX: Ovarian Cancer Research Fund @OCRF. September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. More: https://t.co/PKgxKNxNXQ https://t.co/fRLpQz9RseTV / Radio Personality
-
"We trust every plan, every decision that we've come with as far as our starters" Luis Rojas discussed the Mets rotation's struggles aside from Jacob deGrom https://t.co/HVrgY9pmXmTV / Radio Network
-
Peterson sidesteps a second & third, no out situation in the 2nd. Still 2-0 Mets.TV / Radio Network
-
What a job by Peterson to get out of that jam! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
David Peterson allowed a walk and a double to begin the inning. Next three batters: Pop-up, strikeout, strikeout. It's still 2-0, MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets