Robinson Cano drives in two, puts Mets up 2-0 early vs. Braves

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 3m

New York Mets infielder Robinson Cano slapped a base hit through the left side and drove in two in the first inning, giving New York an early 2-0 lead over the division-rival Atlanta Braves.

