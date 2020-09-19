Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
55665574_thumbnail

David Peterson stymies Braves to give Mets’ playoff hopes a boost

by: Howie Kussoy New York Post 7m

Suddenly, the Mets’ starting rotation looks stronger. The future, too. Leading the Mets to their third win in four games, rookie David Peterson recorded a career-high 10 strikeouts, while allowing

Tweets