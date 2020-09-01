New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Frankie Frisch -"the Fordham Flash: Bronx Born New York Giants Hall of Famer
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 2m
Frank Francis Frisch was born in the Bronx, New York on September 9th, 1898. He went to Fordham University and starred in four sports ear...
Tweets
-
I asked Robinson Canó about David Peterson's performance. He nailed it, on the game and the season: “That was the key. No matter what we do hitting-wise, it’s always going to come down to the pitching."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
David Peterson stymies Braves to give Mets' playoff hopes a boost https://t.co/R25HqIgSmZBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets Earn Much Needed 7-2 Win Over Braves https://t.co/OrWCTRXsQ2 #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Robinson Canó’s home run in the 8th had an exit velocity of 113.5 mph. That was his hardest-hit ball since Statcast began tracking in 2015. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Robinson Canó on David Peterson: "He’s a young guy that doesn’t miss his spot. He puts the pitch where he wants and he knows what he’s doing out there. Honestly, he looks like a guy that’s been in the league for so long."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
David Peterson, Robinson Cano lift Mets past Atlanta: https://t.co/v1HFzAz6FI | @AnthonyRieberBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets